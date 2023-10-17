Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Return Unknown

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly doesn't need surgery for an injury diagnosed as a high ankle sprain, but there's no definitive timeline for his recovery.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported the latest:



Tannehill suffered the injury to his right ankle during his team's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after a sack from Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike at the beginning of the third quarter.

He remained in the game but left with 4:43 in the third quarter after throwing an interception to Geno Stone. Tannehill was later carted off the field. Malik Willis took over at quarterback.

Tannehill spoke with reporters about the pick and his injury postgame.

"I just tried to gut it out and I couldn't put any force into the throws," Tannehill told reporters. "I knew I wasn't going to be able to move. I tried to just keep walking it off but it kept getting worse and worse. I wasn't going to be able to make the throws."

The Titans are approaching a bye week, so Tannehill has until Oct. 29 to potentially get ready for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Ryan will get treatment around the clock," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. "This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week."

Tannehill also suffered a high right ankle sprain in 2022, missing two games midseason before a reaggravation of the injury forced him to sit the final three contests. He underwent a tightrope surgical procedure in late December in hopes of a late-season return as the Titans fought for the AFC South, but he could not make the comeback in time.

Willis, a second-year pro out of Liberty, should get the nod if Tannehill is out. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards in relief of Tannehill. The year before, Willis struggled, going 31-of-61 passing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.