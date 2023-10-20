Bears' Justin Fields out vs. Raiders with Thumb Injury, 'Trending in Right Direction'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Eberflus described Fields as week-to-week but said he is "improving" and "trending in the right direction." Eberflus also said Fields isn't on a path towards surgery and injured reserve.

Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb during his team's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Eberflus told reporters the following day that he was unlikely to play the team's Oct. 22 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The third-year pro has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed 47 times for 237 yards and another score.

Fields struggled mightily over his first three games, completing just 51-of-88 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bears went 0-3 during that span.

However, the ex-Ohio State star bounced back strong over his next two games with 617 passing yards, eight touchdowns (just one interception) and a 67.2 percent completion rate.

Fields got off to a rough start against Minnesota (6-of-10, 58 yards, one interception) before exiting early in the third quarter following a sack from Vikings' star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter.