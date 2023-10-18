Pete Alonso, Cody Bellinger and the Next 10 Players to Sign $100+ Million Contracts

1 of 10

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

What comes next for Pete Alonso will serve as a microcosm of the New York Mets' plans for the near future, as the slugging first baseman is staring down free agency following the 2024 season, and the front office is at a crossroads following a disappointing campaign.

If the plan is to push for contention once again next season, extending one of the game's best power hitters and a homegrown star should be a top priority. As it stands, he earned $14.5 million in 2023 and is projected for a $22 million salary in his final year of arbitration.

However, if the Mets are more focused on two or three years down the road, trading Alonso now and ultimately avoiding paying for his post-prime seasons would be the most prudent course of action.

The 28-year-old posted a 122 OPS+ with 46 home runs and 118 RBI in 2023, and while that type of production would make any lineup better, he is also not as complete of an all-around player as guys like Matt Olson (eight years, $168 million) and Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) who recently signed long-term deals of their own.

The five-year, $100 million deal that Nick Castellanos signed with the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2022 season might be a better comparison, and while Alonso is two years younger than Castellanos was when he signed that contract, he provides a similar profile as a player whose value comes almost exclusively from what he does in the batter's box.