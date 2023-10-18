Where Would Caleb Williams Rank Among Top NFL Draft QB Prospects of Last 10 Years?

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Caleb Williams is still chasing Pac-12 and national championships, but USC's star quarterback is also the highest-rated prospect of the 2024 NFL draft class.

At this point of the 2023 season, we've seen the best and worst of the 21-year-old. He ripped through September in impressive fashion but opened October with a couple of underwhelming days. But those disappointments are simply two pieces of a strong overall scouting report.

In fact, Williams is challenging former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence for the best resume in the last decade.

The entire order—from which players are included and their placements to Williams' spot—is subjective. But it's a straightforward overview of how he compares to other QBs since the 2014 cycle.

Keep in mind that the list is based on how highly valued of a prospect each guy was entering the draft, and not on how their NFL career has panned out.