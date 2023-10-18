3 Available NFL Free Agents Raiders Must Pursue amid 3-3 Start

1 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Raiders secondary has improved over the last two weeks, but it's hard to judge whether that's because of actual growth or the benefit of facing Mac Jones and Jordan Love in back-to-back weeks.

Some of it can be chalked up to a change in personnel. Jakorian Bennett, who has struggled in his rookie season, was replaced by Amik Robertson on the outside and Tyler Hall has emerged as an option in the slot.

It all goes to show that the Raiders need to continue to look at other options at cornerback. It's a premium position where depth can be important and the team is still figuring out who their top three options are.

Free agent Amani Oruwariye could finish the season as one of those three. The 27-year-old was recently let go from the New York Giants practice squad, but he's one of the most intriguing free agents available.