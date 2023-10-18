3 Available NFL Free Agents Raiders Must Pursue amid 3-3 Start

3 Available NFL Free Agents Raiders Must Pursue amid 3-3 StartOctober 18, 2023
It hasn't always looked great, but the Las Vegas Raiders sit at an even 3-3 after a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 6.
Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler needed to show improvement in their second year at the helm. In fairness, they have. The Raiders were 2-4 six games into the season last year. It might be the product of playing an easier schedule, but the Raiders are technically one game ahead of where they were a year ago.
Continuing to show that kind of improvement is going to be important for McDaniels and Ziegler to gain the trust of the fanbase. With Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a back injury against the Patriots, the margin for error just got smaller.
Here's a look at three free agent options that could help this team reach its full potential in the 2023 campaign.
CB Amani Oruwariye
The Raiders secondary has improved over the last two weeks, but it's hard to judge whether that's because of actual growth or the benefit of facing Mac Jones and Jordan Love in back-to-back weeks.
Some of it can be chalked up to a change in personnel. Jakorian Bennett, who has struggled in his rookie season, was replaced by Amik Robertson on the outside and Tyler Hall has emerged as an option in the slot.
It all goes to show that the Raiders need to continue to look at other options at cornerback. It's a premium position where depth can be important and the team is still figuring out who their top three options are.
Free agent Amani Oruwariye could finish the season as one of those three. The 27-year-old was recently let go from the New York Giants practice squad, but he's one of the most intriguing free agents available.
He lost his starting job with the Detroit Lions last season, but he is just a season removed from picking off six passes. He could fill a need right now while giving the Raiders an audition for a contract next season.
OT La'el Collins
Regardless of whether the Raiders can actually compete for a playoff spot it's always a good idea to improve the offensive line. The Raiders main goal this season has to be improvement and it's hard for offensive players to develop if you can't block as a unit.
So when La'el Collins is healthy enough to play, the Raiders should be one of several teams lining up to make him an offer.
Collins has remained a free agent as he works through the rehab of the ACL and MCL tears that ended his season last year. He has started taking visits with teams, going to the Jets and Giants recently without signing a contract.
Jermaine Eluemunor has been a reasonable option at right tackle but signing Collins would be to improve the right guard spot. Both Eluemunor and Collins have experience playing guard so either could be moved inside to replace Greg Van Roten.
That would give the Raiders a solid right side of the line, an improved run game and better protection for whoever is lining up at quarterback for the Silver and Black.
DT Matt Ioannidis
Bilal Nichols stepped up and earned half a sack and a safety to earn the final points against the Patriots with under two minutes left last week. It's one of the few highlights from the Raiders group of interior defenders this season.
Maxx Crosby has 5.5 sacks on the season. No other Raiders player has more than one. The only defensive tackles to register a sack are Adam Butler and Jerry Tillery with one apiece.
The run defense hasn't been great either. The Raiders are 25th in defensive EPA per play and a run defense that is giving up a 46.2 percent success rate isn't helping matters.
Signing Matt Ioannidis could help the Raiders out on both fronts. He has decent pass-rushing production two seasons with more than 7.5 sacks. Even if he can't get back to that level of pass rush juice, he's a veteran starter with 53 starts across seven years spent in Washington and Carolina.
If the Raiders don't start looking better on the inside then Ioannidis could be an option.