Fans Criticize Mac Jones in Patriots' Loss to Raiders As Garoppolo Exits With Injury

AP Photo/John Locher

Mac Jones was chastised by fans for his struggles during the New England Patriots' 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

New England's signal-caller threw for just 200 yards, recording zero touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

Jones particularly struggled when pressured, getting jumpy in the pocket and failing to locate receivers downfield. Patriots fans were far from impressed with his performance.

The Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season after the victory, although a back injury to Jimmy Garoppolo is a cause for concern moving forward. The 31-year-old left the game at halftime and was reportedly transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, according to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was replaced by backup Brian Hoyer to begin the third quarter. Hoyer completed 60% of his passes for 102 yards in the second half.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby took down Jones in the end zone for a game-ending safety.

New England's offense has been the main culprit for its 1-5 start to the year. The team hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game all season.

At halftime, the Patriots had tied a franchise record by going 12 consecutive quarters without a touchdown. They were able to break the streak in the second half after Ezekiel Elliot took a direct snap into the end zone.