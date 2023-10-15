X

NFL

    Fans Criticize Mac Jones in Patriots' Loss to Raiders As Garoppolo Exits With Injury

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 15, 2023

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    Mac Jones was chastised by fans for his struggles during the New England Patriots' 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

    New England's signal-caller threw for just 200 yards, recording zero touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

    Jones particularly struggled when pressured, getting jumpy in the pocket and failing to locate receivers downfield. Patriots fans were far from impressed with his performance.

    NFL @NFL

    Into the hands of Tre'von Moehrig 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsLV</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O">https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O</a> <a href="https://t.co/rzO7cojBFe">pic.twitter.com/rzO7cojBFe</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    I wish Mac Jones a lot of luck in his future endeavors but he cannot be the Pars QB anymore. And I'm saying this as someone who wants them to tank.

    Brian @TTMBrian

    Mac Jones is not it guys. <br><br>I tried to root for the guy. He's not it.

    Taylor Kyles @tkyles39

    Those are the plays where Mac Jones forces you to consider other options at QB. Just an inexcusable mistake.

    Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz

    Mac Jones just made one of the worst throws you'll see all year…. Wow. <br><br>Another turnover.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Mac Jones tries to do too much again. Throwing to Henry off-script and the ball sails on him for an interception. He has to throw those away, man.

    Savage @SavageSports_

    You need to bench Mac Jones.

    Mark Daniels @ByMarkDaniels

    Mac Jones does it again.<br><br>Felt pressure, rolled out of the pocket and threw it to the Raiders for an interception. Same story.

    The Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season after the victory, although a back injury to Jimmy Garoppolo is a cause for concern moving forward. The 31-year-old left the game at halftime and was reportedly transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, according to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    He was replaced by backup Brian Hoyer to begin the third quarter. Hoyer completed 60% of his passes for 102 yards in the second half.

    Defensive end Maxx Crosby took down Jones in the end zone for a game-ending safety.

    NFL @NFL

    MAXX CROSBY SAFETY 🙏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsLV</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O">https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O</a> <a href="https://t.co/pW4ERJVtdw">pic.twitter.com/pW4ERJVtdw</a>

    New England's offense has been the main culprit for its 1-5 start to the year. The team hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game all season.

    At halftime, the Patriots had tied a franchise record by going 12 consecutive quarters without a touchdown. They were able to break the streak in the second half after Ezekiel Elliot took a direct snap into the end zone.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Ezekiel Elliott's 3rd-quarter touchdown snapped a streak of 12 straight quarters without a TD for the Patriots, which was tied for the longest streak in franchise history (1991). <a href="https://t.co/zgP6g1lz6a">pic.twitter.com/zgP6g1lz6a</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    This Patriots offense needs to be up for consideration as one of the worst offenses in the history of the NFL<br><br>Its starting to become impressive

    Tony Massarotti @TonyMassarotti

    Patriots might be in the running for Worst Offense in NFL history. (Modern times.)

    The Patriots are now in sole possession of last place in the AFC East as their playoff hopes continue to fade away.