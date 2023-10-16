Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023

1 of 4

Kevin Owens was revealed Friday as the Superstar traded to SmackDown in return for Jey Uso. On the surface, it looks like a main eventer-for-main eventer switch, but there are potential storyline implications even beyond that.

From a storyline perspective, did Cody Rhodes know when he lobbied for Jey Uso to be traded to Raw that it would be in return for KO? If so, now that they are tag team champions, it looks suspicious to have one-half of the former titleholders and top contenders sent away.

How will Sami Zayn react to the departure of his best friend and teammate to the blue brand?

Will he resent Rhodes for essentially breaking up his tag team? Perhaps he will use the opportunity to get away from Owens, his last connection to the Bloodline saga?

Whatever the case, Triple H and the WWE creative team are not going to suddenly forget about one of the most over guys in the company, nor will they fail to offer a follow-up to a partnership that helped fuel the hot streak the company currently finds itself on.