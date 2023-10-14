NFL Rumors: Raiders' Josh McDaniels Focus of Hot Seat 'Whispers' Entering Week 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels' seat is starting to warm up after the team's 2-3 start to the season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russini reported Saturday that "there have been whispers around the league that Josh McDaniels could be in trouble if Las Vegas doesn't start winning."

McDaniels has a record of 8-14 in Las Vegas, with the organization missing the postseason last year. As the AFC currently stands, the Raiders are outside of the playoff picture through five weeks.

With the team in "win-now" mode, they could be active on the trade market as the front office looks to replace Chandler Jones after the pass-rusher was released on Sept. 30.

With Jones gone, the Raiders are once again looking for another defensive end to pair alongside two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby. Crosby has notched five sacks in five games, the 10th-highest mark in the league.

However, Las Vegas has only recorded nine sacks as a team in 2023. That puts them in a tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the sixth-worst total in the NFL.

Their run defense isn't much better, as the team is allowing 129.4 yards per game on the ground. That's only good enough to rank 23rd league-wide.

The Raiders are also reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, per Russini. After amassing a career-high 1,038 receiving yards in 2021, the former fifth-round pick's production has declined ever since.

Renfrow has caught six of his nine targets for just 59 yards through five games in 2023. The 28-year-old has yet to find the end zone this year.

Despite his smaller role, McDaniels has still publicly supported Renfrow. He emphasized his trust in the receiver when talking to reporters prior to Las Vegas' Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There's been some missed opportunities on our part, but I don't think that's a function of Hunter," McDaniels said. "So, we've got to do a lot of things better. He should have gotten the ball more than he did yesterday. I think there weres more opportunities than that, but protection has to be good, reading the coverage has to be good, blitz pickup, there are a lot of things that will happen before any receiver or tight end will get the football."