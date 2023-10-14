Steelers' T.J. Watt Fined $25K for Helmet Removal After Sacking Ravens' Lamar Jackson

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt on Saturday for two separate infractions during the team's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watt was fined a total of $25,132 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of removing his helmet on the field of play after a game-sealing sack of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and for unnecessary roughness stemming from a hit on Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Watt was a force in Pittsburgh's upset home win, recording two sacks, two passes defended and one fumble recovery.

After Pittsburgh took a 14-10 lead late in the fourth quarter, Jackson fumbled on a sack by Alex Highsmith, and Watt recovered it to set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Baltimore got the ball back down by seven with 49 seconds left, but Watt snuffed out their comeback hopes with a sack on a fourth-and-7 play.

With the win, the Steelers improved to 3-2 on the season and took the AFC North lead thanks to holding the tiebreaker over the Ravens.

The 29-year-old Watt has perhaps been the biggest difference-maker for the Steelers over the past several years due to his ability to impact the game so significantly with his pass-rushing ability.

Picked 30th overall in the 2017 NFL draft out of Wisconsin, Watt entered 2023 having earned five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods and one NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in six seasons.

Watt was an All-Pro in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021, including his DPOY campaign in 2021 when he tied Michael Strahan for the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5.

Although Watt missed seven games due to injury last season and finished with a career-low 5.5 sacks, he was still selected to the Pro Bowl for a fifth straight year.

Watt is on pace for a career year in 2023, as he leads the NFL with eight sacks in five games, while also registering 15 tackles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.