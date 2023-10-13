Drake Bets $850K on WWE's Logan Paul to Win Dillon Danis Fight by Knockout

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Drake revealed Thursday night that he wagered big money on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis by knockout in their boxing match Saturday.

The rap icon posted a screenshot of his bet on Instagram, showing proof that he put $850,000 on Paul to win by knockout. If Paul comes through, Drake will win $1.351 million.

Along with the screenshot, Drake included a caption to explain the bet, writing: "Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores."

Paul responded positively to Drake's bet on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it "easy money."

Drake's post about personal vendettas was seemingly in reference to some of the tactics Danis has employed in the months leading up to the fight.

On a daily basis, Danis has tweeted photos of Paul's fiancé, Nina Agdal, and he has also made no shortage of off-color remarks about her.

In response, Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order against Danis, and she also filed a lawsuit against him.

Tensions boiled over Thursday during the pre-fight press conference, as Paul threw a bottle at Danis, and Danis countered by throwing a microphone at Paul, which ended up cutting his face.

Entering Saturday's bout at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Danis has the advantage in terms of combat sports experience, as he is 5-4 in submission grappling and 2-0 competing for Bellator MMA.

Danis has never had a boxing match, though, whereas as Paul faced fellow YouTuber KSI in both an amateur and professional boxing bout, plus he went eight rounds with legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Otherwise, Paul's main exposure to combat sports has been his burgeoning career as a WWE Superstar.

Paul and Danis will finally settle the score Saturday in the United Kingdom, and while many will have an interest in the outcome, Drake is perhaps more invested than anyone.