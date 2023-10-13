X

    Miami's Haley Cavinder Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Intends to Play CBB in 2024-25

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 13, 2023

    GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 26: Haley Cavinder #14 of the Miami Hurricanes moves the ball against the LSU Lady Tigers during the Elite Eight round game of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Miami guard Haley Cavinder entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday as she intends to play during the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, initially announced their retirement from basketball in April. Now, Haley will consider returning to Miami as well as exploring the possibility of moving to a new school.

    Hanna Cavinder "is not joining her sister in future basketball pursuits," per Rittenberg.

    Haley Cavinder averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season, making the All-ACC second-team in the process.

