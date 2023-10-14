Power Ranking Every NHL Team's 3-Year Window

1 of 6

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

32. San Jose Sharks

They're far closer to winning the lottery than the Stanley Cup, and unless another McDavid or Bedard appears on the horizon it'll take three years to simply be relevant.

31. Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have a roster that's loaded with young players but they've not translated to anything yet. Could they be a few notches higher? Sure. But they belong on this tier.

30. Columbus Blue Jackets

Maybe Pascal Vincent comes in and gels with the youngsters enough to get something going in middle Ohio. But it'd still be miraculous to get to contention anytime soon.

29, Arizona Coyotes

They may not be the laughingstock of the league anymore, so that's a win. Logan Cooley looks to be a stud so he'll be the centerpiece as the Desert Dogs climb the ladder.

28. Philadelphia Flyers

John Tortorella has a Stanley Cup and he's got a strong track record of rescuing wayward teams. He'll make the Flyers better but he's probably gone before they win.

27. Montreal Canadiens

It wasn't all that long ago the Canadiens were three games away from a title but it's been a long fall since then. Cole Caufield provides optimism, but it may be more than three years.

26. Washington Capitals