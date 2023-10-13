Packers' AJ Dillon Addresses Viral Twitch Video: 'Most Watched Farm Sim in the World'

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon responded to criticism Thursday regarding his recent Twitch stream of the game Farming Simulator.

In reaction to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a clip of Dillon's stream and taking issue with him playing a game, Dillon clapped back, stressing that he was playing during his bye week:

Dillon also called it the "most watched farm sim in the world" and promoted his Twitch channel.

Additionally, Dillon changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat while playing Farming Simulator:

The Packers are coming off a poor performance in Week 5, as they fell 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season.

Life after future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a struggle for Green Bay's offense, as the team ranks 28th in the NFL in total offense and 13th in scoring.

Quarterback Jordan Love has been part of the issue, as he is completing just 55.6 percent of his passes and has thrown six interceptions, although he has 1,083 yards and eight touchdowns as well.

Perhaps the most glaring issue has been Green Bay's running game, or lack thereof. Through five games, the Packers rank 28th in the league in rushing with just 81.6 yards per game.

Starting running back Aaron Jones has missed three games due to injury, pushing Dillon into a featured role.

The 2020 second-round pick out of Boston College is a bruiser who averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry over his first three seasons, but so far this year, he has rushed for just 194 yards and one touchdown on 64 carries and is averaging a mere 3.0 yards per tote.