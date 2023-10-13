Video: Steve Smith Slams Broncos' Jerry Jeudy amid Trade Rumors: 'He's a Tier 3 WR'

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Former NFL star wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. has never been shy about expressing blunt and honest opinions, but he may have outdid himself Thursday with remarks regarding Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, calling him a "tier three wide receiver" and saying that teams shouldn't trade for him because he's "mentally unable to handle constructive criticism."

To set the scene, Smith appeared alongside NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo for a pregame sideline segment prior to the Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football game.

Smith then started relaying an interaction with Jeudy that had just occurred. In short, Smith wanted to to apologize for previous comments in which he called the ex-Alabama star a JAG (just another guy).

However, the Broncos wideout didn't want to hear anything from Smith, who then told the rest of the story and offered his thoughts on Jeudy, who is reportedly on the trading block, per a report from Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz.

Patrick Djordjevic of The Messenger relayed Smith's remarks.

"His response…was 'Ninja,'… Yes, I'm using word 'ninja.' That's I'm just using the word ninja. 'I don't mess with you.' And it was a curse word. So, I like 'alright,' and then He repeated it.

"So I'll say it again. 'I'm sorry that I said you were a JAG, just a guy, who's an average wide receiver they uses a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything. I hope today that you're actually show up in a way that you haven't showed up in the last couple of years since they drafted you.

"So if you ever got a problem with Agent 89, I'm sorry for saying that you're a average wide receiver they eventually will move on and when teams call me and asking, should they trade for you? I will say 'No, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically can he be a wide receiver.'

"He could be a wide receiver. He's a tier three. Go back into the studio. I'm done now. Thank you."

After the comments were uttered, Jeudy was seen dancing near the sideline where NFL Network personnel were located:

It's been a rough year for Jeudy and the 1-4 Broncos, who have already released edge-rusher Randy Gregory and reportedly plan to part ways with edge-rusher Frank Clark too.

Denver has allowed an NFL-high 36.2 points per game, and the schedule isn't going to lighten up with two matchups against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and one versus the reigning three-time AFC East winner Buffalo Bills within the next month.