Bengals' Tee Higgins: Return from Rib Injury vs. Seahawks Looks 'Promising'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins gave a positive update on a rib injury that he suffered during the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Higgins didn't play the following week against the Arizona Cardinals, although it appears that he's nearing a potential return. Higgins told reporters on Thursday that it's looking "promising" for him to suit up on Sunday, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals will be hosting the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks during his potential return.

Higgins was in the midst of a slow start to his fourth season in the NFL when he suffered the injury. He recorded just 12 receptions for 129 yards through four contests, averaging a career-low 32.3 yards per game.

His two touchdown catches came during an excellent Week 2 effort in the Bengals' eventual 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, although he hasn't topped more than 21 yards or recorded a score in any of his other appearances.

However, Higgins wasn't the only slow starter on the team. Cincinnati struggled as a whole on offense prior to their 34-20 victory against the Cardinals.

They averaged just 12.3 points per game as a team while quarterback Joe Burrow dealt with the lingering effects of a calf strain suffered in training camp.

With Burrow's mobility in the pocket beginning to stabilize, it seems as though Higgins can get back on track if he were to return this week. After all, the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

While Seattle is allowing a modest 22.8 points per game, its pass defense has been disappointing so far. They're giving up 280.0 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

They'll be looking forward to the return of safety Jamal Adams, who cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. First-round rookie Devon Witherspoon is coming off a breakout game, as the former fifth overall pick dominated the New York Giants offense in Seattle's Week 4 victory.

If Higgins is ultimately unable to play, Cincinnati will rely on wideout Trenton Irwin to replace his production. Irwin recorded a career-high eight catches for 60 yards against the Cardinals.