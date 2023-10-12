Bills Legend Andre Reed Says His HOF Ring, Jewelry, Passports Were Stolen in London

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Buffalo Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed revealed on social media that the London hotel room he and his wife Theresa Villano Reed occupied was burglarized while they were in town for the team's matchup last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reed was in London as Big Game Travel's guest of honor, and he took part in numerous events leading up to the Bills-Jags game. The company put together a trip for fans heading to the game, per Michael Petro of the Buffalo News.

"The itinerary includes a happy hour at one of London's largest pubs on Friday; a pep rally at a historic London venue on Saturday; and then an all-inclusive tailgate party next to the stadium on Sunday. All the events will feature Bills Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed as the guest of honor."

During one of those events, the Reeds' hotel room was burglarized. Thankfully, the Reeds were able to get emergency passports, but they endured an unsettling situation during what should have been a joyous week.