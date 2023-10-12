Mookie Betts Says He Did 'Absolutely Nothing' in Dodgers' NLDS Loss to Diamondbacks

Mookie Betts Says He Did 'Absolutely Nothing' in Dodgers' NLDS Loss to DiamondbacksOctober 12, 2023
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder and second baseman Mookie Betts shouldered the blame for L.A. shockingly getting swept out of the National League Division Series by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media after the game, a disappointed Betts lamented the fact that he didn't do enough to contribute to winning baseball during the series:
SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA
"You can point to a million different things, but at the end of the day, you gotta play well." @mookiebetts speaks on his struggles and the relationships created this season.
"It's obviously super frustrating," Betts said. "There is no real words for it, but they played better. We didn't do much—I can't speak for all of us—but I know I did absolutely nothing to help us win."
After playing MVP-caliber baseball throughout the 2023 regular season, Betts went 0-for-11 with one walk and one run scored during the NLDS.
That played a significant role in the NL West rival Diamondbacks securing a three-game sweep, punctuated by a 4-2 home win in Game 3 on Wednesday.
