Sonny Gray Free-Agency Landing Spots After Twins' Elimination in MLB Playoffs

Honorable Mentions

Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs have a terrific one-two punch with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the top of the rotation, but the rest of the starting staff is a question mark, with 2023 rookies Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson the leading in-house candidates to round out the staff. Slotting Gray in as the No. 3 starter would help take a lot of pressure off those young arms.

Atlanta Braves

With Kyle Wright set to miss the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and Charlie Morton a candidate to retire, the Braves could look to add an outside starter to a projected rotation that includes Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and some combination of up-and-coming young arms AJ Smith-Shawver, Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd and Allan Winans with Michael Soroka as a potential wild card.

San Diego Padres

With Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo all potentially departing this offseason, the Padres rotation is going to look different behind Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, but the front office is preparing to cut costs. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the plan is to cut the payroll to somewhere around $200 million.

Why the Remaining Teams Don't Make Sense

The following teams are not currently in the mix to sign Gray or any other top starting pitchers this offseason:

Non-Contenders: CWS, COL, DET, KC, LAA, OAK, PIT, WAS

Small-Market Limitations: CLE, MIL, TB

Rotation Is Not Top Priority: HOU, MIA, SEA, TEX, TOR