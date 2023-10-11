3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Eagles need to keep a close eye on the Denver Broncos' struggles over the next few weeks.

A Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could drive the Broncos closer to selling off some of their veteran players on expiring contracts.

Kareem Jackson would provide an immediate upgrade to the Eagles' secondary. He is an on-the-ball safety that the Philadelphia roster does not possess.

Jackson recorded eight or more tackles in each of Denver's last three games and he has two interceptions this season.

Jackson's expiring contract should intrigue the Eagles because they can use him as a half-season rental to get back to the Super Bowl at a cheap cost.