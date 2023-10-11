3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 11, 2023
3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles need to make one or two additions to shore up their defense.
Philadelphia suffered a handful of injuries in the defensive backfield in September, and while it still has Darius Slay and James Bradberry on the field, but it could use more depth as tougher matchups await in the second half of the regular season.
A few of the struggling teams in the NFL have some secondary players who could be fascinating additions to the Eagles defense.
Philadelphia has to find the right fit for its unit, but if we learned anything from its aggressiveness in the acquisition market last year, it is willing to reinforce any position to be in the best spot possible to contend for a Super Bowl title.
Jeremy Chinn
Philadelphia lost Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson to long-term injuries and it is thin at safety.
Jeremy Chinn could provide some needed depth at safety if the Carolina Panthers sell off some of their veteran players.
The Eagles have trusted Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans and Sydney Brown at safety so far this season. Brown missed some time with an injury, which makes the need even more imperative.
Chinn is in the final year of a four-year contract, so he would presumably not cost much on the trade market if the Eagles have any interest.
The Eagles could ship away a Day 3 NFL draft pick to Carolina, who may need all the 2024 selections it can get to improve its roster around Bryce Young without a first-round pick.
Kareem Jackson
The Eagles need to keep a close eye on the Denver Broncos' struggles over the next few weeks.
A Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could drive the Broncos closer to selling off some of their veteran players on expiring contracts.
Kareem Jackson would provide an immediate upgrade to the Eagles' secondary. He is an on-the-ball safety that the Philadelphia roster does not possess.
Jackson recorded eight or more tackles in each of Denver's last three games and he has two interceptions this season.
Jackson's expiring contract should intrigue the Eagles because they can use him as a half-season rental to get back to the Super Bowl at a cheap cost.
A year ago, the Eagles went after Robert Quinn and Ndamukong Suh to bolster a defensive line weakness. They should do the same to fix what is perceived as their biggest positional weakness through five weeks.
Brian Burns
A potential acquisition of Brian Burns is the biggest splash the Eagles, or any playoff contender, could make before the trade deadline.
Burns could be viewed as a moveable player by the Panthers because he is on an expiring contract and may bring back a decent draft pick in return.
The Eagles do not necessarily need an edge-rusher, but this could be about adding the best player available at the deadline.
Burns already has eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and four sacks in five games. He recorded at least nine sacks and 18 quarterback hits in each of the last three seasons and he produced double-digit TFL totals in 2021 and 2022.
Burns would be a terrific complement to Haason Reddick, who has three sacks in 2023, off the outside. The potential addition may allow Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox to dominate more one-on-one matchups on the interior because of the commitment made by opponents to cover the outside.
A trade for Burns would be the ultimate rich get richer move, and it may be one that catapults the Eagles defense from great to elite.