Report: James Conner out Multiple Weeks with Knee Injury; Cardinals RB Could Go on IR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner could end up on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate for injured reserve.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday on Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo he was "not quite sure yet" about the extent of the damage to Conner's knee, but it was looking like he could miss "a little bit of time."

"We're still working through that," Gannon added. "James will be back at some point but honestly just wanted to add another back for some depth there to make sure we're OK there for practice and for the games."

Conner was injured in the second quarter at the end of a 35-yard run. He was seen on the sidelines at one point in the game with his helmet on, but the Cardinals elected to hold him out.

The 28-year-old had six carries for 46 yards and was on the field for 12 snaps. He's been terrific as the starting running back with 364 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 68 attempts in five games.

Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado came into the game after Conner left. He ran well with 45 yards and a score on 10 carries. Wide receiver Rondale Moore also got three carries for 50 yards in the game.

Second-year running back Keaontay Ingram has missed the past two weeks due to a neck injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, so he could be nearing a return.

The Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

Conner is in his third season with the Cardinals after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He racked up 2,209 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns over the previous two seasons.