    Braves' Game-Ending Double Play vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies Stuns MLB Fans

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 10, 2023

    Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts to getting the final out by forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) on a fly ball in the nineth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    The Atlanta Braves stunned baseball fans by turning a wild double play to close out a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2.

    With Bryce Harper on first and one out at the top of the ninth inning, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a ball to deep right-center, leading to Braves center fielder Michael Harris II making an incredible leaping catch at the wall.

    The reigning National League Rookie of the Year then threw the ball back into the infield, where it was scooped up by Austin Riley who fired it to first. Harper was doubled off to end the game.

    MLB

    WHAT AN ENDING! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POSTSEASON?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POSTSEASON</a> 😱 <a href="https://t.co/sELzLlUkQu">pic.twitter.com/sELzLlUkQu</a>

    Atlanta Braves

    SOUND ON! 📢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsOneATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsOneATL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xOlIvI3zi1">pic.twitter.com/xOlIvI3zi1</a>

    MLB fans were both confused by Harper's base-running and awed by Harris' mid-air grab.

    Alex Curry

    What a comeback by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> &amp; what a brain fart by Bryce Harper <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a>

    Aram Leighton

    Bryce Harper just learned the hard way that any ball in the air is within reach for Michael Harris II.

    Joe Giglio

    Just totally unacceptable baseball between Turner flubbing the ball in the infield and Harper's base running there.

    Tyson Whiting

    I'm really not sure what Bryce Harper was doing on the bases there.

    Dex

    That was the wildest game ending double play I've ever seen 🔥<br><br>Thank you for not giving up. GO BRAVES! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsOneAtl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsOneAtl</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/2knhH7UDn8">pic.twitter.com/2knhH7UDn8</a>

    Alison Mastrangelo

    What an absolutely insane ending to Game Two in the NLDS.<br>Super Harris with the epic catch and then a double play getting Harper out.<br>Braves head to Philly with the series tied 1-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/asoneatl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#asoneatl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a>

    David Adler

    Statcast 3D tracking: Michael Harris II saves the Braves with an incredible catch ➡️ game-ending double play <a href="https://t.co/PPGQHe8Dzi">pic.twitter.com/PPGQHe8Dzi</a>

    David Adler

    Tracking Bryce Harper's baserunning on the Braves' game-ending double play<br><br>You can see where he is when Harris makes the catch <a href="https://t.co/tohXeFCG72">pic.twitter.com/tohXeFCG72</a>

    The Phillies jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, although ultimately the Braves responded with five unanswered runs. This included a two-run blast by Austin Riley in the bottom of the eighth to give Atlanta the lead.

    Atlanta Braves

    BAH GAWD THAT'S AUSTIN RILEY'S MUSIC<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsOneATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsOneATL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZHX9oqIrGf">pic.twitter.com/ZHX9oqIrGf</a>

    With the series now tied 1-1, the stakes are going to be high for Game 3 in Philadelphia. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park will be on Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. ET.