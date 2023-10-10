Braves' Game-Ending Double Play vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies Stuns MLB Fans

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Atlanta Braves stunned baseball fans by turning a wild double play to close out a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2.

With Bryce Harper on first and one out at the top of the ninth inning, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a ball to deep right-center, leading to Braves center fielder Michael Harris II making an incredible leaping catch at the wall.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year then threw the ball back into the infield, where it was scooped up by Austin Riley who fired it to first. Harper was doubled off to end the game.

MLB fans were both confused by Harper's base-running and awed by Harris' mid-air grab.

The Phillies jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, although ultimately the Braves responded with five unanswered runs. This included a two-run blast by Austin Riley in the bottom of the eighth to give Atlanta the lead.