Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres Agree to 8-Year Contract Extension With $11M AAV

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The average annual value of the deal is $11 million, and it begins at the start of the 2024-25 season.

"I love the city. I love the team. I love everything," Dahlin said.

The 23-year-old finished with a career-high 73 points in 78 games last season, helping the Sabres finish with a record of 42-33-7.

This deal makes Dahlin the second-highest paid defenseman in the NHL, putting him in a tie with L.A. Kings blueliner Drew Doughty.

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo praised Dahlin's tenacity.

"He's so competitive," Okposo said, via the team's official website. "That's probably his best leadership quality, how competitive he is. He just wants to win all the time. He wants to be the best. He wants to be on the ice in every situation. He's been incredible."

Dahlin has been with Buffalo for the past five seasons after he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He's recorded 233 points in 355 career games. Last season was his best year, being named an All-Star as an injury replacement for Tage Thompson and finishing eighth in the James Norris Memorial Trophy voting.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was enthusiastic about the move (via Jourdon LaBarber of sabres.com).

"This is a really exciting day for us. ...We have a player in his prime years that's committing to this organization for the max term that you can," Adams said. "We have a player in Rasmus Dahlin that we think will continue to get better for at least the next 9 years."