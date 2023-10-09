Patrick Mahomes, Colin Kaepernick Star in Trailer for 'Wild Card Football' Video Game

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Gamers looking for an arcade-style football game are in luck with the release of Wild Card Football coming on Tuesday.

As a teaser for what fans can expect, Playground Sports released the official launch trailer for the game featuring reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Colin Kaepernick and Josh Allen.

This will be the first game featuring Kaepernick as a playable character since Madden NFL 22 that was released for the 2021 season.

In an interview with IGN's Kat Bailey when the game was first announced in June, Kaepernick said he was drawn to being in Wild Card Football because it's driven by the players.

"The teams are the players. For me it shifts the power dynamic of how you look at the teams, how you look at football. Even here, you get to see the player's faces, which isn't the norm within football. Normally there's a helmet, everything is blocked up, everything is about the organization. This is an opportunity to make the players the star of it, and for me it's a little taste of being back on the field and getting some of the competition until the door opens for me to be able to do that in reality."

Wild Card Football is a seven-on-seven arcade-style simulation and is officially licensed by the NFL Players Association.

Gamers can customize their teams and jerseys in single-player or competitive multiplayer action. You will also have the ability to build your own logo, pick your home stadium and build a unique playbook that fits the skill set of everyone on your roster.

There will also be more than 150 special wild cards available that can shift the momentum of a game in an instant. Some of the features include a stat-boost, rule-breaker, invisibility and calling in a wall to block your opponent.