Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Underwent Tommy John Surgery; Will Miss 2024 Season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Miami Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara announced Friday that he underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.

"I am most saddened for the great Marlins fans, who were so supportive of me and the team this year," Alcantara said in part. "The drive to the playoffs was thrilling to all of us.

"I give this game my all, I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever."

Alcantara also thanked Dr. Keith Meister and his team, who performed the surgery.

At his best, Alcantara has proved to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 after posting a 14-9 record alongside a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts. His six complete games also led MLB.

Alcantara did not fare as well in 2023, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 184.2 frames over 28 starts.

On September 24, Alcantara revealed that a UCL sprain in his right elbow would cost him the rest of the season.

"It's very frustrating for me, a guy like me who always likes to go out and compete," Alcantara told reporters (h/t Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald).

"I feel sorry about the fans, my family, my son, my friends, the city because I want to be out there this year. Hopefully, I've got to be ready for next year. I don't know. I've just got to keep positive."

Alcantara had been dealing with the injury for about three weeks. Per the Miami Herald, he felt arm discomfort after a Sept. 3 start against the Washington Nationals. Alcantara added that he felt pain after tossing a curveball to end the eighth frame.

The 28-year-old later made a successful rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Sept. 21, but felt forearm tightness afterward.

Losing Alcantara for an entire season is a massive blow for a Marlins team on the rise after making the playoffs. Over his seven seasons in Miami, Alcantara has made two All-Star teams and posted a 3.32 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.