Phillies' Ranger Suarez to Start 2023 NLDS Game 1 vs. Braves; Wheeler, Nola to Follow

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced that Ranger Suarez will start Game 1 of the team's NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Zack Wheeler is set to open Game 2, while Aaron Nola is going to be on the mound to begin Game 3.

Suarez didn't pitch in the Phillies' Wild Card Round victory over the Miami Marlins, so he'll be well-rested for a matchup against a Braves team that won an MLB-best 104 games in the regular season.

Suarez had a bit of a down year in 2023 after a stellar 2022, as his ERA increased from 3.65 to 4.18 and his record dropped from 10-7 to 4-6. He also dealt with a hamstring injury in August that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list.

He struggled to close out the year after returning, allowing 10 earned runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts. However, he gave up just one run in his only start against Atlanta this year.

It's also worth noting that Suarez started Game 1 of last year's NLDS matchup between the two teams, a series that the Phillies ended up winning 3-1.

Wheeler and Nola will get some time off after having just pitched brilliantly against the Miami Marlins to help send Philadelphia to the division series, combining to allow just one earned run in 13.2 innings against their southern rivals.

The Braves will be sending out Spencer Strider in Game 1, who led the majors with 20 wins and an eye-popping 281 strikeouts.

However, Strider also put up underwhelming numbers toward the end of the season. He allowed seven earned runs in his last 10.2 innings, despite Atlanta emerging victorious in both starts.