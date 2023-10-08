The Most Overhyped NBA Teams Entering 2023-24

2 of 4

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Title Odds: +550 (3rd)

It was written in the intro, but it bears repeating: The Phoenix Suns absolutely have enough talent to win the championship.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have a reasonable "best offensive duo in basketball" argument. Bradley Beal, who averaged 30-plus points in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21, is the Suns' third option. His shotmaking against the opposition's third best perimeter defender could lead to previously unseen efficiency from Beal.

And while some fans and analysts may have struggled with the trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jusuf Nurkić, the incoming big man was arguably better in 2022-23, and he didn't come alone. Phoenix also acquired another starting-caliber player in Grayson Allen and a potential rotation player in Nassir Little in the deal. And the Suns desperately needed the depth.

In fact, they still might.

After the six players already mentioned, every other player on the Phoenix roster is on a minimum contract. And while at least one of those players (Eric Gordon) may have been able to get more elsewhere, there's generally a reason everyone signed for what they did.