The Most Overhyped NBA Teams Entering 2023-24

The Most Overhyped NBA Teams Entering 2023-24October 8, 2023
Just about every fan and fanbase in the NBA has some level of optimism in September and October.
Offseason moves generate hope. In hindsight, it's easy to look at a team's closing kick from the previous season as a good sign of things to come. Betting odds can certainly drive the excitement too.
But a small handful of organizations might actually be getting a little too much hype, and those are the ones we'll look at today.
That isn't to say the teams below won't be in the mix for a title. Honestly, all four could win it without shocking too many people. But various corners of NBA fandom and media may need to temper their expectations just a tad.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Title Odds: +2300 (7th shortest)
The Cleveland Cavaliers were second in the league in net rating last season, and it's reasonable to believe that both 23-year-old Darius Garland and 22-year-old Evan Mobley could be better in 2023-24.
But we're less than six months removed from the Cavs getting ousted in the first round of the playoffs. And the New York Knicks team that beat them has the 14th-shortest odds to win the title.
Other teams that Cleveland is either tied with or ahead of in FanDuel Sportsbook's eyes include the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.
That's not necessarily wrong. Again, there's a chance this team takes another step forward, but that depends a lot on internal development and the additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang, both of whom were way below average in Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus (one of the most trusted catch-all metrics by NBA front offices) last season.
Phoenix Suns
Title Odds: +550 (3rd)
It was written in the intro, but it bears repeating: The Phoenix Suns absolutely have enough talent to win the championship.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have a reasonable "best offensive duo in basketball" argument. Bradley Beal, who averaged 30-plus points in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21, is the Suns' third option. His shotmaking against the opposition's third best perimeter defender could lead to previously unseen efficiency from Beal.
And while some fans and analysts may have struggled with the trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jusuf Nurkić, the incoming big man was arguably better in 2022-23, and he didn't come alone. Phoenix also acquired another starting-caliber player in Grayson Allen and a potential rotation player in Nassir Little in the deal. And the Suns desperately needed the depth.
In fact, they still might.
After the six players already mentioned, every other player on the Phoenix roster is on a minimum contract. And while at least one of those players (Eric Gordon) may have been able to get more elsewhere, there's generally a reason everyone signed for what they did.
Star power is typically more important than depth in the playoffs (particularly the later rounds), but the Suns lack the latter to a degree that could pose some problems.
Milwaukee Bucks
Title Odds: +380 (1st)
It's easy to see why the Milwaukee Bucks soared to the top of the title odds board immediately after acquiring Damian Lillard.
They were quietly mediocre on offense last regular season, and they were flat-out bad on that end over the course of the last two postseasons.
So plugging one of the absolute best offensive players in basketball into the starting point guard's spot makes plenty of sense.
Immediately anointing them to be better than the defending champions feels premature, though.
Even in this era packed with player movement and roster turnover, continuity is important. In fact, it's increasing rarity may make it even more important, and the Denver Nuggets have it.
There are also legitimate questions about Milwaukee's age and durability. Lillard is 33 and has struggled defensively throughout his prime. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 63.5 appearances per season over the last four years. Khris Middleton is 32 and averaged 57.3 appearances per year over the same stretch. And Brook Lopez is 35 and had back surgery two years ago.
If they all hold up, the Bucks could absolutely win it all, but it's far from a given.
Los Angeles Lakers
Title Odds: +1300 (5th)
The back-and-forth between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets heated up on media day, when Anthony Davis said he and LeBron James had some "conversations" about playing the reigning champions again.
A couple days later, Nuggets coach Michael Malone fired back: "If they're still worried about us, that's on them."
It certainly makes sense that much of the Western Conference drama has centered on these two teams. The Lakers always garner a ton of attention from the national media. They were one of the last two teams standing in the West in 2023. And they have LeBron James, who's been the face of the league for roughly two decades.
But there's a decent chance L.A. won't even be Denver's biggest threat this season.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are tied for the shortest title odds. And in the West, several contenders could leapfrog the Lakers, who are eighth in the conference in ESPN's statistical projection for wins.
The Los Angeles Clippers' success is as dependent on availability as the Lakers', but a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will make them contenders. The Phoenix Suns' top-end talent is at least on par with L.A.'s. The Memphis Grizzlies added Marcus Smart.
We could go on and on.
The point is that the West is stacked. Several teams have reasonable title hopes. Several more can expect to at least finish in the play-in range. The chances of a purple and gold carpet being rolled out to the Finals are slim.