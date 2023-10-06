Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp 'Expected' to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Eagles

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's hamstring appears to have responded well in practice this week.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Kupp is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles barring any setbacks leading up to the game.

Kupp originally injured his hamstring in training camp on Aug. 1. Head coach Sean McVay said it "looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route" and was out for the rest of practice.

After sitting out for a short period, Kupp returned to full practice. He suffered a setback on Aug. 31 and went to visit a specialist to get more information about the injury.

The Rams placed Kupp on injured reserve on Sept. 9, keeping him out for at least the first four weeks of the season.

This week marked the first time Los Angeles could open Kupp's 21-day practice window. He was on the practice field on a limited basis Wednesday before participating in full on Thursday, per the team's official injury report.

It's unclear if the Rams will keep Kupp on a snap count in his first game back. McVay told reporters on Wednesday they are "not going to do anything that's reckless," but they trust Kupp knows how his body feels.

Kupp's absence through four games has led to fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua emerging as Matthew Stafford's favorite target. The 22-year-old has set an NFL record for most receptions through his first four career games (39).

Nacua leads the league in receptions and ranks third in receiving yards (501). He's had at least 10 targets in three of the first four games.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown during the Rams' Super Bowl season in 2021. He finished with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns two years ago.

Injuries limited Kupp to nine games last season, but he still finished with 75 catches, 812 yards and six touchdowns.