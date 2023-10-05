NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Deal Delayed over Discounted Price

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady's bid for a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has hit a snag, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala.

Maske and Jhabvala reported the NFL's finance committee has yet to sign off, citing "the discounted price Raiders principal owner Mark Davis is offering Brady."

Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez in May he and Brady had reached a deal allowing the legendary quarterback to join the Raiders ownership group. However, this isn't the first instance in which the agreement was seemingly threatened.

In July, Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer reported NFL owners approved a rule that prohibits team employees from purchasing an ownership stake unless they're a family member. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that was a problem for Davis because the original plan called for Brady to take an official role within the organization.

Now comes Thursday's news.

Maske and Jhabvala reported the deal between Davis and Brady "will not be approved without modifications." They cited a source who said there's momentum toward making this happen but that the final approval might require a compromise on the price Brady pays.

The full details of the agreement are unclear, though Maske and Jhabvala reported the future Hall of Famer could come away with between a five and 10 percent stake in the Raiders.