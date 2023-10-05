Pete Alonso Would Make Cubs Legit World Series Contender in NL Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Images

New Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns may have committed to Pete Alonso being on the roster for the opening day of the 2024 season during his introductory press conference but if the heavy-hitting first baseman has any say in it, he may be smacking dingers in Chicago for the Cubs.

670 The Score's Bruce Levine reported that the Cubs "are going to do everything they can" to trade for Pete Alonso.

Furthermore, the team would love to pair the three-time All-Star with Cody Bellinger, assuming they can bring the former National League MVP back next season.

It is not particularly surprising that a potential contender who was as close to the postseason as the Cubs were in 2023 would want to acquire a slugger like Alonso. What is, though, is that the face of the Mets organization wants to make the move, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago.

"From what I've been told…is he's surveyed now that the Mets have been broken up, and saw that the Cubs don't have a first baseman ready to rock and roll. They have a pretty good team and a great market. I think that he wants to come here as much as they want him," the report states.

Alonso smacked 46 homers, 118 RBIs, and had an OPS of .822, despite a sub-par batting average of .217. He was the one shining light for a Mets team that woefully underperformed. Not only would he bring those numbers at the plate to Chicago, but he would also bring stability to first base, something the Cubbies did not have this season.

With Bellinger, Alonso would form a one-two punch in the middle of the order.

The former NL MVP, Bellinger enjoyed a career renaissance in 2023, looking like the guy who was an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win a few seasons ago. He blasted 26 homers, tallied 97 RBI, and added 20 stolen bases.

Throw in Dansby Swanson and, potentially, Jeimer Candelario, and you have a Cubs offense that could put them in contention to score right alongside the Braves and Phillies in the National League.

Alonso's explosive hitting, his above-average play at first base, and what he would mean to a Cub fan base that just watched the team narrowly miss the postseason are enough for the organization to at least investigate what it would take to bring one of the most visible stars in the sport to Wrigley Field.

Sure, he faced some criticism earlier in the season amid reports of him having a "toxic" effect on the locker room, but everyone from current coaches like Eric Chavez to Mets legend Mike Piazza was quick to defend him and call the reports false.

A player who knows what it takes on the field and, perhaps most importantly off it, Alonso is exactly the type of player, teammate, and clubhouse presence Chicago needs to get over the proverbial hump and begin the pursuit of its first World Series since 2016.