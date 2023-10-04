Trade Packages for Tee Higgins, Best WR Targets for Panthers to Pair with Bryce Young

3 of 5

Carolina Panthers get: WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals get: 2025 first-round pick

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be headed toward a disappointing campaign after a 1-3 start. Although they shook off an 0-2 start last season to get to the AFC Championship Game, this year feels lost because of star quarterback Joe Burrow's lingering calf injury.

With the offense ranking last in total yardage and 31st in scoring, it may be time for the Bengals to consider shipping Tee Higgins off for the best return possible. Higgins is is set to hit free agency next spring, and back in September, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he "is not believed to be in the Bengals' future plans."

The Bengals signed Burrow to a record-setting extension right before the season, and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is due for his own megadeal next year. If Higgins isn't in their long-term budget, they should try to flip him for a return stronger than the compensatory draft selections they would get for losing him in free agency.

Higgins is coming off back-to-back years with 74 catches and 1,000-plus yards, and he notched at least six touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons. The 6'4", 215-pound wideout would be a No. 1 option in plenty of offenses, but he has taken a backseat to Chase in Cincinnati's.

That could change in Carolina, as Higgins' rare blend of size, speed and catching ability would make him a target magnet for Young. He could help open up a Panthers offense that is struggling without a true No. 1 receiver in the mix.