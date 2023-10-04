3 Players Browns Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Browns are no strangers to making big splashes in the trade market.

That strategy would put them in play for Marquise Brown if the Arizona Cardinals continue to struggle.

Brown is in the last year of his contract and the Cardinals could be willing to move on from him in exchange for a draft pick to increase their chances of a high NFL draft pick.

The Browns need one more impact pass-catcher to partner Cooper. Moore has done a decent job as the No. 2 target, but the depth falls off significantly after him. Cooper and Moore are the only wide outs with over 100 receiving yards through four weeks.

A Cooper-Brown pairing with Moore as the No. 3 option along with David Njoku at tight end would give Deshaun Watson a formidable group of pass-catchers to work with.