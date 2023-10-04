Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: An Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

6 of 7

Julian Finney/Getty Images

It's not a luxury for Usyk to have good defense, it's a necessity.

Given the size of the dogs whose yards he's been invading since moving to heavyweight, engaging in extended firefights is simply not an option. And it won't be any different with Fury, given the height and weight discrepancies that'll be in play come fight night.

He simply must use footwork, instinct and savvy to avoid fight-defining shots if he's to get the bout into a back half in which he may find an advantage due to his conditioning. If he can elude big shots and frustrate the bigger man with stinging replies, even better.

Fury has remarkable recuperative powers as evidenced by the four times he climbed off the canvas across his trilogy with Wilder. But when he's not depending on those zombie-like powers as a means to victory, he can also do a pretty good job sidestepping major damage.

His size alone provides a certain level of insulation against foes who have to compromise their own defense while trying to penetrate his, and he's also remarkably agile for a guy with his dimensions, leaving Wilder looking positively amateurish in spite of an Olympic pedigree.

Bottom line, Fury's hardly a defensive sieve. But if Usyk has an advantage, it's here.