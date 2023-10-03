Seahawks' Geno Smith Rips Giants' Isaiah Simmons' 'Dirty Play' That Caused Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was unhappy with New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons for a hit that briefly knocked him out of the game.

Speaking to ESPN's Lisa Salters after Seattle's 24-3 win (h/t Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports), Smith called it a "dirty play" when Simmons dragged him down from behind on a scramble in the second quarter.

"I just don't respect that type of stuff," Smith added. "There's no need for that type of stuff. It's a hard fought game out there, we're all battling, but there's no need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sideline."

Smith came up limping and sat out Seattle's final offensive possession before halftime. He was officially designated as questionable to return with a knee injury. Simmons wasn't flagged for a penalty.

Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock threw a 51-yard completion to tight end Noah Fant that was initially ruled a touchdown, but replay showed Fant's knee hit the ground before crossing the goal line. Kenneth Walker III finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put Seattle up 14-3 going into the intermission.

When the third quarter began, Smith was back under center for the Seahawks. The 32-year-old received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the first drive of the third quarter when he was yelling at Giants defenders. He played their next four offensive possessions before Lock came back in at the end of the game when Seattle had a comfortable lead.

Smith finished 13-of-20 for a season-low 110 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks have won three straight games since losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.