Best and Worst Contracts of the 2023 MLB Season

John Fisher/Getty Images

Best Value: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Salary: $3.35 million

In his first season as the Brewers' full-time closer, Williams emerged as one of the top relievers in the game.

He ranked in the top six in fWAR, xFIP and ERA, and Milwaukee knows something about having an elite closer.

Known as a pitching factory, it should come as no surprise Milwaukee seamlessly replaced Josh Hader with a player in his first arbitration year. Williams will be arbitration-eligible for two more years before becoming a free agent after the 2025 season.

Worst Value: Rafael Montero, Houston Astros

Salary: $11.5 million

The three-year, $34.5 million contract was a head-scratcher when Houston signed it in the offseason. Astros owner Jim Crane actually made a point to acknowledge Montero's free agency as a priority when it was announced they were parting ways with general manager James Click.

They operated for much of the offseason without a GM, instead with Crane, Jeff Bagwell and a small circle of advisers pitching in.