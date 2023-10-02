5 NFL Trades That Would Put Kyle Pitts in a Better Fantasy Football Landing Spot

0 of 5

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Only three seasons into his NFL tenure, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts already has a fascinating career arc.

As a rookie in 2021, Pitts led the Falcons in receiving as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. That impressive year seemingly put him on a superstar track heading into the 2022 campaign.

However, he mustered just 356 yards during an injury-shortened season. That limited usage has carried into the 2023 season; Pitts has collected just 11 receptions for 121 yards in four games.

That decline brings us to a natural crossroads.

Yes, the Falcons might not be interested in moving Pitts. He's not necessarily on the trade market right now, either. Still, his minimal usage is certain to make the rumor mill start spinning—and our fantasy football teams are begging for the talented pass-catcher to move.