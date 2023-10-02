5 NFL Trades That Would Put Kyle Pitts in a Better Fantasy Football Landing Spot

5 NFL Trades That Would Put Kyle Pitts in a Better Fantasy Football Landing SpotOctober 2, 2023
Only three seasons into his NFL tenure, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts already has a fascinating career arc.
As a rookie in 2021, Pitts led the Falcons in receiving as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. That impressive year seemingly put him on a superstar track heading into the 2022 campaign.
However, he mustered just 356 yards during an injury-shortened season. That limited usage has carried into the 2023 season; Pitts has collected just 11 receptions for 121 yards in four games.
That decline brings us to a natural crossroads.
Yes, the Falcons might not be interested in moving Pitts. He's not necessarily on the trade market right now, either. Still, his minimal usage is certain to make the rumor mill start spinning—and our fantasy football teams are begging for the talented pass-catcher to move.
No matter if Atlanta considers a trade, five franchises are an appealing hypothetical spot to reignite Pitts' value in fantasy football.
Dallas Cowboys
Apparently, the Dallas Cowboys have checked in about Pitts' availability. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that a source in Atlanta responded with "LOL. No way."
So, hey, that's why we're dreaming here.
Dallas, nevertheless, is a prime hypothetical landing spot because of the team's modest production at tight end. Jake Ferguson leads the position with 17 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown, and he's not a particularly explosive player anyway.
Pitts would provide a more dynamic option to an offense that lacks a true standout pass-catcher behind CeeDee Lamb.
Along with Ferguson, the Cowboys have Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot on the roster. Atlanta wouldn't be left without a tight end in return for a trade featuring Pitts.
Denver Broncos
Pitts will not solve the Denver Broncos' offensive issues, but he'd certainly fill a significant void.
While a hamstring injury keeps Greg Dulcich on the sideline, Adam Trautman is currently the team's top tight end. He's played 82-plus percent of snaps in Denver's three games without Dulcich—and recorded exactly zero receptions on four targets.
Not great!
Although trading Jerry Jeudy is a questionable idea, his name has repeatedly popped up in rumors. He'd certainly grab attention from the Falcons, who need to bolster the receiving room after Drake London.
At the very least, a deal involving Pitts and Jeudy would be a logical conversation for Atlanta and Denver.
Los Angeles Chargers
In the wake of Mike Williams' season-ending knee injury, how aggressive will the Los Angeles Chargers be?
Panic is unnecessary for the Chargers, who can lean on Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and 2023 first-round selection Quentin Johnston. Fourth-round pick Derius Davis could step into a larger role.
The idea of Pitts in Los Angeles is intriguing, though.
Gerald Everett, who caught a career-best 58 passes last season, has managed just 13 receptions for 107 yards through four weeks. Donald Parham has three scores but only played 44 percent of snaps.
The main appeal for Pitts' fantasy value is the Chargers' offensive style. Justin Herbert has averaged 36.3 attempts per outing compared to 29.8 for Desmond Ridder in Atlanta. Pitts would be more involved in the passing game because Los Angeles has targets to spread around.
Since the Chargers have their full complement of picks in the 2024 draft, a package with a Day 2 and Day 3 selection would be fair compensation—if Atlanta wanted to engage.
Los Angeles Rams
Staying in SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams may seem like a strange pick. After all, they signed Tyler Higbee to a two-year extension merely days before this was written.
However, what if L.A. didn't use Pitts as a tight end?
That's really not a stretch to imagine, considering Pitts is not a traditional in-line tight end. Van Jefferson has spent much of his time in the slot, yet he's reeled in only eight passes for 108 yards so far.
Pitts could be used as a rotational piece at tight end when necessary but generally align outside—even when Cooper Kupp is back and with rookie standout Puka Nacua in the fold. Plus, like the Chargers, the Rams throw a bunch of passes. Matthew Stafford has notched 41.5 attempts per game so far this season.
Given how much Rams general manager Les Snead is unbothered by trading draft picks, any negotiation can start there.
Miami Dolphins
Sure, the Miami Dolphins may be content to ride Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with a limited supporting cast. But a franchise that has made several win-now moves presumably would consider Pitts, too.
Run-blocking is a critical piece of Mike McDaniel's offense, and Pitts isn't exceptional in that department.
But, again, his versatility is attractive.
Durham Smythe is a low-upside tight end, and Miami's reserves at wideout are River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Erik Ezukanma. Pitts would upgrade both his normal position and the receiving group.
Since the Falcons are set at running back, the Dolphins' most expendable asset isn't really an appeal. Build a package around draft picks, though, and Atlanta would need to listen.