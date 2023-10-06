10 Storylines to Watch at the Start of the 2023-24 NHL Season

1 of 10

There's plenty of buzz surrounding the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 2023-24 season, and for good reason. They returned to the playoffs in 2022-23 and won a round, following the regular season in which Jack Hughes officially arrived as the player they anticipated he'd become when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019, and you know what?

Between his 43 goals and 99 points in 78 games last season, his refreshing personality and confident swagger, his newfound playoff experience, and his ripe age of 22, he might even turn into something bigger than we once imagined.

Not to mention his relatively modest eight-year, $8 million average annual value contract has allowed the Devils to build up the team around him. There's no reason they can't build on last season, especially with additions like Tyler Toffoli and a full campaign for Luke Hughes to get acclimated to NHL-level play.

But in this almost unanimous acknowledgement of the Devils' potential, are we dismissing their rivals on the other side of the Hudson?

The Rangers took them to seven games in the first round, after all, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin is still Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers are without last season's playoff rentals Patrick Kane (for now?) and Vladimir Tarasenko, though, and they opted for high-quantity, cheaper offseason signings given their cap constraints. I don't necessarily hate this for them, but it's never quite been about Kane, Tarasenko and/or a new supporting cast highlighted by Blake Wheeler, has it?

For the Rangers and their accelerated rebuild, it's always been about high draft picks like 2020 No. 1 Alexis Lafreniere and 2019 No. 2 Kaapo Kakko building a core and living up to the hype. Frankly, neither of those two have done so compared to their peers who have been recently drafted in the top five. And this isn't necessarily their fault—perhaps the Rangers need to examine their draft strategy in general. Or perhaps we need to exert some patience, and new head coach Peter Laviolette will squeeze the potential out of at least one of the aforementioned Rangers "kids."