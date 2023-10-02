MLB Playoff Predictions 2023: Rounding Up Experts' Picks for World Series Bracket

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Six members of the CBS Sports' baseball crew broke out their crystal balls and predicted how this postseason would play out.



To the surprise of absolutely no one, four of the six back the 104-win Atlanta Braves. They paced the entire league in victories and had an MLB-best plus-231 run differential. Atlanta had five different players belt 33-plus home runs, including Matt Olson (MLB's leader with 54) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (the first ever member of the 40-homer, 70-steal club).



That does mean, though, that two of their experts went different directions. Dayn Perry picked the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays.



"While they're not quite the Braves on offense, they have a deep, balanced, and powerful lineup, but plus enough lefty-righty depth on the roster to complicate relief decisions," Perry wrote. "Their current bullpen situation plus Kevin Cash's expert use of it is ideally tailored to contemporary playoff baseball."