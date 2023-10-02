Waiver Wire Week 5: C.J. Stroud, Jameson Williams Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 5: C.J. Stroud, Jameson Williams Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 2, 2023
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will be the toughest to date for fantasy football managers to navigate.
Between a seemingly perpetually increasing amount of injury issues and the fact this will be the first bye week of the campaign, there is a decent chance your roster needs reinforcements.
Luckily, the waiver wire offers several plug-and-play options, and we'll highlight three of our favorites who remain available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos (3 Percent Rostered)
Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury Sunday and didn't play in the second half. That opening was all Jaleel McLaughlin needed to get noticed.
The undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State added some badly needed zip to this offense.
McLaughlin needed just 10 touches (seven carries and three receptions) to tally 104 scrimmage yards. He also became the first Denver running back with a touchdown catch this season.
While it doesn't sound like Williams will be lost for long (if at all), the spark McLaughlin provided could make him someone the Broncos want to keep in the game plan.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (47 Percent Rostered)
If you need a quarterback this week—and with Justin Herbert and Geno Smith on byes, you might—then it's time to invest in C.J. Stroud.
While fantasy expectations for the first-year signal-caller were initially somewhere between tempered and nonexistent, he suddenly seems like a very capable spot starter with the chance of becoming a weekly lineup lock.
This last outing was his third in a row with at least 280 passing yards and two touchdown throws. He wasn't particularly accurate (53.3 completion percentage), but his willingness to take shots and ability to convert them helped him pile up 306 yards and two scores on only 16 completions.
In his first four outings, Stroud has racked up more than 1,200 passing yards, plus he's rushed for another 51. His fantasy star is rising before our eyes.
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (32 Percent Rostered)
Snagging a sleeper before the rest of the fantasy football world wakes up to them is maybe the most productive way to use the waiver wire.
That's the motivation behind this recommendation.
Last year's 12th overall pick has done nearly nothing to this point of his career, but he just hasn't had the chance to. His rookie season was delayed by ACL recovery, and his sophomore season was stalled by a gambling suspension that was supposed to cost him six games but will now only keep him out of four.
That means Williams can play already in Week 5, and given his big-play ability, he just might make an immediate impact.
It's a speculative add, but one that could pay off in a major way. He has the quickness to separate and the high-end speed to leave defenders in the dust. His ceiling is too enormous to let him linger on the waiver wire.