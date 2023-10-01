MLB Playoffs 2023: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales

MLB Playoffs 2023: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season FinalesOctober 1, 2023
Entering Sunday's final season games, we know who will compete for a World Series title in the 2023 MLB postseason but there is still plenty at stake, including the AL West crown and bracket positioning.
The Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers all have plenty to play for in the American League while the Miami Marlins will look to solidify their position in the two spot of the National League Wild Card rather than having to take the field one more time Monday to determine where, and against whom, they will play.
Who stands where and what does it mean for their chances to win the top prize in professional baseball?
Find out with this preview of the final day of the regular season.
National League
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Miami Marlins
- Arizona Diamondbacks
National League Playoff Standings
If Miami beats Pittsburgh Sunday, the Marlins cement their status as the fiifth seed. A loss and Diamondbacks victory, however, means they would have to head to Citi Field in Queens and finish out the final inning of a game with the Mets that was suspended due to rain Thursday.
It would be a major annoyance, if nothing else, meaning the Marlins will likely do everything in their power to put the Pirates away early and avoid another travel day in what has been a hectic time for one of the great surprise teams of 2023.
At the top of the league, there is very little in the way of surprise.
The Braves have been the best team in baseball all season and even with some questions about their rotation, have proven an ability to score in bunches.
The Dodgers have been one of the favorites to represent the NL in the World Series for what feels like a decade now and the Phillies were expected to make another run at a title this season.
Sometimes, playoffs are all about who gets hottest down the stretch but in this instance, it feels very much like the NL is the Braves or Dodgers' to win, with the Phillies having an outside shot to replicate last year's success.
American League
- Baltimore Orioles
- Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Houston Astros
American League Playoff Standings
The Texas Rangers will win the American League West division title Sunday with a win over the Seattle Mariners.
A loss, however, and a win by the Houston Astros would give the defending World Series champions the division.
Beyond that, Wild Card seeding is in play.
If Houston wins the division, Texas would take the second seed and Toronto, the third. The Astros can only jump the Blue Jays for the second seed in the Wild Card if they win and Toronto loses.
The drama surrounding those three teams is really all that exists in the AL as the Orioles, Twins, and Rays' spots are solidified.
Baltimore has been the most unexpectedly great team in the bigs this season and the Rays can play with any team. The Twins won a hapless AL Central and are among the weakest of the teams qualifying for the postseason, but even they have some big bats that could easily propel them to the divisional round, if not beyond.