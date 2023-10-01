MLB Playoffs 2023: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales

1 of 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

National League Playoff Standings

Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Miami Marlins Arizona Diamondbacks

If Miami beats Pittsburgh Sunday, the Marlins cement their status as the fiifth seed. A loss and Diamondbacks victory, however, means they would have to head to Citi Field in Queens and finish out the final inning of a game with the Mets that was suspended due to rain Thursday.

It would be a major annoyance, if nothing else, meaning the Marlins will likely do everything in their power to put the Pirates away early and avoid another travel day in what has been a hectic time for one of the great surprise teams of 2023.

At the top of the league, there is very little in the way of surprise.

The Braves have been the best team in baseball all season and even with some questions about their rotation, have proven an ability to score in bunches.

The Dodgers have been one of the favorites to represent the NL in the World Series for what feels like a decade now and the Phillies were expected to make another run at a title this season.