Ranking the Top 25 MLB Stars Playing in 2023 Playoffs

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2023 Stats: .276/.348/.478, 29 HR, 100 RBI, 122 R, 14 SB, 7.4 bWAR

Postseason Career: Nine games, .371/.450/.571, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Liquid Hot Magma Stretch: May 10-June 6 (25 games), .327/.367/.564, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 2 SB, 25-game hitting streak

Marcus Semien finished third in the 2019 AL MVP vote while with Oakland, third in the 2021 AL MVP vote while with Toronto, and might be third in this year's vote for the Texas Rangers.

If he does, he wouldn't be the first player in MLB history to finish top three in an MVP vote with three different teams. At the very least, Alex Rodriguez pulled it off. There might be others, too. But you can probably count on one hand the number of players to have accomplished that strange feat.

Semien wasn't quite as great this year as he was in 2019 or 2021, but he was the constant force that carried Texas to its first postseason appearance since 2016.

Corey Seager, Adolis García and Josh Jung all made trips to the IL. The pitching staff also endured more than its fair share of injuries. But Semien played in all 162 games—as he did in 2019 and 2021.