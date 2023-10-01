NFL Week 4 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

NFL Week 4 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' OutlooksOctober 1, 2023
Some of the NFL's top stars have started strong in 2023, while others have not. There have also been quite a few surprise performers, players who weren't expected to play as well as they have been to open the year.
However, the season is only three weeks old. A lot can change over the course of the year, especially with 15 weeks to go in the regular season.
There are 14 games on Sunday's Week 4 slate, and it will be interesting to see which players are among the top performers and who will struggle. Meanwhile, bettors have been hoping to correctly predict how things will play out during the week.
Let's take a look at some player prop bets that could be smart to bet on during Sunday's action. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Sam Howell Under 213.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Sam Howell's first full season as Washington's starting quarterback was off to a solid start. And then, Week 3 happened.
Last Sunday, Howell was intercepted four times while throwing for only 170 yards in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was a tough showing for Washington's offense, and Howell was unable to get the unit on track at any point during the matchup.
Things don't get any easier for the Commanders in Week 4, as they'll be on the road taking on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. It will be another tough task for Howell, as the Eagles' defense has an imposing front that could have a ton of success against Washington's struggling offensive line.
Sunday could be another tough day for Howell, so don't expect him to have much success through the air. The 23-year-old has thrown for 214 or more yards only once in three games, and he isn't likely to reach that mark in a hostile environment in Philadelphia.
Adam Thielen Over 4.5 Receptions (-120)
Who doesn't love a good revenge game? On Sunday, Adam Thielen will face his former team when the Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 4 NFC matchup.
Thielen's first year in Carolina has gotten off to a solid start. The 33-year-old wide receiver has scored a touchdown each of the past two weeks, and he had a big showing last Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, notching 11 catches for 145 yards.
Through three weeks, the Vikings are giving up 261.7 passing yards per game, tied for the seventh most in the league. That could bode well for the Panthers' passing attack, as rookie quarterback Bryce Young may have his best showing yet after missing Week 3 due to an ankle injury.
Young should lean heavily on Thielen, who should easily make at least five catches. He's done that each of the past two weeks (while being targeted 23 total times), and he should do so again.
James Cook Anytime TD (+110)
James Cook is off to a great start this season for the Buffalo Bills, but he hasn't yet gotten into the end zone through three weeks. There's a great chance that will change Sunday in what should be a high-scoring AFC East matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Miami put up 70 points last week and has a potent offense, so Buffalo will need to keep up in order to pull out a win. The Bills will likely try to get the ball in Cook's hands a good bit, considering he's been running so effectively of late.
Cook is averaging 6.1 yards per carry while rushing for 267 yards so far this season. The 24-year-old has gotten at least 16 touches each game, and he nearly had his second 100-yard rushing game last week, when he ran for 98 yards in a win at Washington.
It's time for Cook to break through for his first touchdown in this favorable matchup. And if he can get into the end zone, it will be quite profitable for bettors.
