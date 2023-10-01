NFL Week 4 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

3 of 3

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

James Cook is off to a great start this season for the Buffalo Bills, but he hasn't yet gotten into the end zone through three weeks. There's a great chance that will change Sunday in what should be a high-scoring AFC East matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Miami put up 70 points last week and has a potent offense, so Buffalo will need to keep up in order to pull out a win. The Bills will likely try to get the ball in Cook's hands a good bit, considering he's been running so effectively of late.

Cook is averaging 6.1 yards per carry while rushing for 267 yards so far this season. The 24-year-old has gotten at least 16 touches each game, and he nearly had his second 100-yard rushing game last week, when he ran for 98 yards in a win at Washington.

It's time for Cook to break through for his first touchdown in this favorable matchup. And if he can get into the end zone, it will be quite profitable for bettors.

