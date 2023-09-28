Packers' David Bakhtiari Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Will Miss at Least 4 Games

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday that offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Bakhtiari, 31, had already missed the team's last two games with the issue. Now, he'll have to miss at least four more before he'll be eligible to be removed from IR.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has now missed 28 games dating back to the 2020 season after he tore his ACL in practice late that year.

He's since had multiple surgeries to address the issue, though it continues to hamper him, calling into question whether he'll be able to play again at all this season (or perhaps again in his career).

It's a huge loss for the Packers, as a healthy Bakhtiari is one of the game's best offensive tackles. At this point, however, it's unclear if he'll ever be able to play an extended period of games without the knee concerns flaring back up.

The Packers had attempted to utilize a limited practice schedule for the veteran, hoping to keep him healthy, as head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in July:

"He'll definitely be modified, quite a bit. It will be fluid. Just the communication with him, the medical staff, myself, the coaches. We know what type of player he is, he's proved himself. Any time you have a veteran player with that much experience, then you're willing to do that. You want the best for David, because when he's out there and playing, we're a better football team. It's going to be fluid."

In his extended absence, Rasheed Walker will remain the starting left tackle. Star left guard Elgton Jenkins was already ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Detroit Lions and Zach Tom had a questionable designation, leaving the possibility the team would be without three of their five expected starters on the offensive line.

If Tom can't go, Yosh Nijman will play right tackle.