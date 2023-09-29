NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 29, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

    0 of 4

      TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for a first down during the regular season game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Good matchups guarantee nothing in the fantasy football world.

      However, the matchups look exploitable on paper for a reason. These are defensive units that proved vulnerable against specific position groups, so if you just played the percentages, there is a decent chance they'll be generous once again.

      While laying out our top-10 rankings at the four skill positions for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, we'll highlight the player from each group with the best matchup and project how they'll perform.

    Quarterback

    1 of 4

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers passes as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)

      2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NYJ)

      3. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)

      4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)

      5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF)

      6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)

      7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR)

      8. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. LAR)

      9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at TEN)

      10. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. ARI)

      Best matchup: Brock Purdy vs. Arizona Cardinals

      Purdy's stats might seldom enter spectacular territory, but he's almost always rock-solid or better. Twice this season, he's thrown for at least 220 yards and two touchdowns. In the other outing, he rushed for a score. His next interception will be his first. He can make things happen against an Arizona defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

      Projected stats: 231 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions

    Running Back

    2 of 4

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
      Christopher Mast/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. ARI)

      2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. LV)

      3. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NE)

      4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at JAX)

      5. Kyren Williams, LAR (at IND)

      6. Travis Etienne JAX (vs. ATL)

      7. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at NYG)

      8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC)

      9. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)

      10. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. MIN)

      Best matchup: Kenneth Walker III at New York Giants

      Walker didn't set the box score ablaze in Week 1 (16 touches, 67 scrimmage yards), but he's basically been in human-torch mode ever since. He has two rushing touchdowns in each of his last two outings, totaling 39 touches and 210 scrimmage yards over this stretch. He should stay red-hot against a Giants defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.

      Projected stats: 81 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, two touchdowns

    Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Wide Receiver

    3 of 4

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs the ball after a catch in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
      Chris Unger/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at CAR)

      2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BUF)

      3. Davante Adams, LV (at LAC)

      4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV)

      5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)

      6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at TEN)

      7. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. ARI)

      8. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)

      9. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB)

      10. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)

      Best matchup: Davante Adams at Los Angeles Chargers

      The Raiders seemingly learned last week there's no such thing as involving Adams too much. While they looked his way plenty in the first two games (17 targets), they almost exclusively sought him out in Week 3, as he was targeted on 20 of their 44 pass attempts. If he sees anything close to similar volume against this defense, which allows the most fantasy points to receivers, he could be in line for another day to remember.

      Projected stats: Ten receptions for 136 yards, two touchdowns

    Tight End

    4 of 4

      KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs out of the tunnel prior to at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NYJ)

      2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CAR)

      3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)

      4. George Kittle, SF (vs. ARI)

      5. Darren Waller NYG (vs. SEA)

      6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. ATL)

      7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)

      8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at JAX)

      9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at HOU)

      10. Zach Ertz, ARI (at SF)

      Best matchup: Travis Kelce at New York Jets

      Kelce missed Week 1 with an injury, and he still has the fourth-most fantasy points among tight ends on the season. And he's been a little quiet by his standards, as he's still sitting on fewer than 100 receiving yards (though he does have two touchdown catches). This might be the game where he completely gets his groove back as New York has given up the third-most fantasy points to the position.

      Projected stats: Eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown

    X