Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveSeptember 29, 2023
Good matchups guarantee nothing in the fantasy football world.
However, the matchups look exploitable on paper for a reason. These are defensive units that proved vulnerable against specific position groups, so if you just played the percentages, there is a decent chance they'll be generous once again.
While laying out our top-10 rankings at the four skill positions for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, we'll highlight the player from each group with the best matchup and project how they'll perform.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NYJ)
3. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR)
8. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. LAR)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at TEN)
10. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. ARI)
Best matchup: Brock Purdy vs. Arizona Cardinals
Purdy's stats might seldom enter spectacular territory, but he's almost always rock-solid or better. Twice this season, he's thrown for at least 220 yards and two touchdowns. In the other outing, he rushed for a score. His next interception will be his first. He can make things happen against an Arizona defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Projected stats: 231 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. ARI)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. LV)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NE)
4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at JAX)
5. Kyren Williams, LAR (at IND)
6. Travis Etienne JAX (vs. ATL)
7. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at NYG)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC)
9. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)
10. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. MIN)
Best matchup: Kenneth Walker III at New York Giants
Walker didn't set the box score ablaze in Week 1 (16 touches, 67 scrimmage yards), but he's basically been in human-torch mode ever since. He has two rushing touchdowns in each of his last two outings, totaling 39 touches and 210 scrimmage yards over this stretch. He should stay red-hot against a Giants defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: 81 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at CAR)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BUF)
3. Davante Adams, LV (at LAC)
4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at TEN)
7. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. ARI)
8. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)
9. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB)
10. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
Best matchup: Davante Adams at Los Angeles Chargers
The Raiders seemingly learned last week there's no such thing as involving Adams too much. While they looked his way plenty in the first two games (17 targets), they almost exclusively sought him out in Week 3, as he was targeted on 20 of their 44 pass attempts. If he sees anything close to similar volume against this defense, which allows the most fantasy points to receivers, he could be in line for another day to remember.
Projected stats: Ten receptions for 136 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NYJ)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CAR)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)
4. George Kittle, SF (vs. ARI)
5. Darren Waller NYG (vs. SEA)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. ATL)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)
8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at JAX)
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at HOU)
10. Zach Ertz, ARI (at SF)
Best matchup: Travis Kelce at New York Jets
Kelce missed Week 1 with an injury, and he still has the fourth-most fantasy points among tight ends on the season. And he's been a little quiet by his standards, as he's still sitting on fewer than 100 receiving yards (though he does have two touchdown catches). This might be the game where he completely gets his groove back as New York has given up the third-most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: Eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown