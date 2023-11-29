Kamren Kinchens NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Miami S

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 205

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Fluid athlete with good movement skills. Good coverage skills that show his quick feet and ability to drive on the ball.

— Plays with good awareness and play recognition. Triggers quickly to what he sees and has the ability to read and react to the quarterback's eyes.

— High-motor athlete who flies around the field. Does a great job of closing ground on the ball-carrier.

— Stout defender at the point of attack with tackles and when taking on blocks. Will run through the ball-carrier like a heat-seeking missile.

— Great ball skills. Excels in getting head around to locate the ball and has the hand-eye coordination and body control necessary to attack the ball in the air.

NEGATIVES

— Can be lazy in backpedal at times, with high pad level causing him to round breaks and false step at times.

— Takes poor angles at times in both the run and pass game. Can lead to him falling off tackles in the open field and misplaying routes, putting him in bad positions to play the ball.

— Poor eye discipline may cause him to get caught staring in the backfield, causing him to get out of position.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born September 29, 2002

— 2022 first-team All-American (AP)

— 2022 first-team All-ACC

OVERALL

Kamren Kinchens is a productive safety from the South Florida area. A highly rated high school safety, he came to Miami and quickly earned playing time his freshman year.

Kinchens was a full-time starter by the end of his freshman season. He is a fluid athlete who has coverage ability in man and deep zone, as well as the physicality to play the run from deep or close to the line of scrimmage.

Kinchens is a versatile defender in the pass game. He has countless snaps as both a deep defender from the one-high look and in man coverage from the slot. He does a good job of playing under control in his backpedal, displaying quick feet to get out of his pedal and drive on the ball.

Kinchens has good route recognition and the ability to read and react to the quarterback's eyes, especially when in underneath coverage. His ball skills shine through with his ability to locate the ball and the range to cover grass. Though he does a good job of anticipating the throw, he has poor eye discipline, allowing double-moves or eye candy to take him out of position in the pass game.

Kinchens also does a great job of playing the run game. He makes quick reads when defending the run and triggers quickly to the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to play from a deep safety position as well as playing from the box.

When identifying where the ball-carrier is, he triggers and works downhill, quickly closing ground and finishing with violent intent. He closes on the ball like a heat-seeking missile and is a stout tackler on contact. Though he is a physical tackler, he lacks security at times and falls off tackles in the open field or allows his poor angles to put him in positions where he isn't able to get the ball-carrier down.

Kinchens' physicality also shows up well when he takes on blocks. He uses his hands well to stone blockers and control them with good leverage and does a great job of disengaging to get to the ball-carrier.

Kinchens is one of the top safeties in this year's draft. He has the versatility to play in multiple schemes in coverage, as well as the physicality to defend the run from multiple levels. Kinchens will need to solidify his tackle security in the NFL, but he has the skills to be an early starter or at least have a role in a team's defense early in his career.

GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 24

POSITION RANK: S1

PRO COMPARISON: Darnell Savage