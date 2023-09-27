Chiefs' Willie Gay on Zach Wilson: Jets Look Like Team That Wants to Run the Ball

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The New York Jets offense is clearly struggling in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending ruptured Achilles injury with Zach Wilson leading the way, and now the team has a tough home matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked about what he sees in the Jets offense these days, and he took the high road in his response. Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News provided video.

"Damn, that was a hard question, I can't lie," Gay said. "A team that wants to run the ball. ... That wasn't meant to be funny or anything, but [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and it turned into a team where, like, panic mode almost. That's what I see at least. They've got great running backs, so know they're just tying to pound it, pound and ground. ... I feel like that's their game plan."

Wilson has completed just 44 of 84 passes (52.4 percent rate) for two touchdowns, four interceptions and 467 yards in three games. He ranks last in the NFL in quarterback rating and second-to-last in QBR, per Pro Football Reference.

The Jets are last in scoring with just 42 points, six of which came on a game-ending punt return touchdown from Xavier Gipson to give New York a 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. But the offense has fared poorly overall, scoring just 10 points apiece in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.