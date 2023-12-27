Tyler Nubin NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Minnesota S

David Berding/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 210

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Player with great size and length. Has ideal size for an NFL safety.

— Quick run diagnosis and triggers quickly to the run. Not afraid to come down and get involved in the run game.

— Solid tackler who does a good job fronting up and securing tackles. Delivers a blow on contact.

— Uses his hands well and possesses very good strength when taking on blocks. Able to anchor and hold his ground. Controls blockers and is able to quickly disengage.

— Good vision and awareness in the pass game. Has a good feel for routes when playing in underneath coverage.

NEGATIVES

— Shows choppy footwork when deep. Isn't fluid and can be slow transitioning.

— Can be heavy-footed in space. Below-average change of direction in the open field. Limited range when playing from deep and takes time to get going.

— Below-average leverage and angles to the ball. Bad angles can lead to missed tackles as well as misjudging routes and the ball in air.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born June 14, 2001

— 4-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

— 2023 second-team All-American (AP)

— 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (2x)

— 2023 first-team All-Big Ten

— 2022 second-team All-Big Ten

— 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention

— 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Defensive MVP

— Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020)

OVERALL

Tyler Nubin was a productive player throughout his time at Minnesota. After appearing in 12 games as a freshman and seven games as a sophomore, he became a full-time starter in 2021.

A physical presence, Nubin excels at playing the run. His physical play style and strength help make him one of the best safeties in the draft.

As a run defender, Nubin is at his best when playing in the box, close to the line of scrimmage. He's a physical defender who identifies the run quickly and immediately reacts to come downhill. He quickly closes the ground between him and ball-carriers, but he can play with bad angles at times. Due to his lack of twitch and change of direction, those poor angles can lead to him overrunning and at times falling off tackles.

When in the box, Nubin does a very good job of using his hands to take on blocks and using his strength to quickly disengage. When tackling, he has the strength to unload on ball-carriers. As a box defender, he isn't afraid to front up ball-carriers and drive his feet through contact for minimal extra yards. He also shows the natural instincts and ability to be used as a blitzer both from the interior and on the edge.

When playing the pass, Nubin has the ability to play as a deep defender in single high coverage and from the split safety look as well. As a deep safety, he has shown choppy footwork in his pedal and limited range from the middle of the field. His best work often comes from the slot and underneath coverage.

When rolled down, Nubin has the strength and size to cover tight ends, but he struggles with movement to stick with slot receivers. When playing from zone, he has good awareness and route recognition. He flows well and is able to get underneath routes of the closest threats. Nubin has above-average ball skills to get his head around and locate the ball while also showing the timing necessary to play through the hands of receivers.

With his size and strength, Nubin is one of the top safeties in this year's draft. Due to some of his shortcomings, he will need to go to a specific scheme where he has the ability to play strong safety and work mostly from the box. He may have a specific role in the run game and special teams at first, but he should be able to be used on all three downs in time.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 30

POSITION RANK: S5

PRO COMPARISON: Juan Thornhill