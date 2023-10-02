Predicting When 2023's Eliminated Teams Will Make the MLB Playoffs Again

1 of 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox

Life in the AL East certainly isn't a picnic, making it plausible that Boston is considerably better next season yet still finishes in fourth place in the division.

However, the Red Sox had some legitimate breakouts this season in Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Kutter Crawford and Jarren Duran, while Masataka Yoshida proved to be every bit as good as advertised.

They aren't losing much of anything to free agency and will probably need to add at least one more starting pitcher—lest they be forced to bank on Chris Sale making 32 starts—but give them a healthy season of Trevor Story with Marcelo Mayer as potentially next year's midseason call-up extraordinaire, and they'll be back in the postseason mix.

Chicago Cubs

The good news for the Cubs is that of the nine team leaders in bWAR, the only one hitting free agency before the 2026-27 offseason is Cody Bellinger, who will be a free agent this offseason unless he inexplicably agrees to come back on a $12 million mutual option.

The bad news is that's a pretty big loss. They're also likely going to lose Marcus Stroman and Jeimer Candelario. And none of the six NL teams that made the playoffs this year looks particularly destined to get any worse. (Los Angeles is losing a ton, but it still has Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and a ridiculous amount of money to spend.)

After almost making it this year, though, the Cubs should be right back in the mix in 2024.

Cleveland Guardians

While the Minnesota Twins aren't exactly destined to drop off the map heading into next season, they do have a few key players hitting free agency, most notably among them Sonny Gray. And it's not like the Twins were a force of nature this season, almost winning the AL Central by default.

In other words, the door is ajar for someone else to win the division in 2024, and after breaking in a ton of rookies this season, Cleveland should be that team.

The only players the Guardians are losing as free agents are those they scooped up from waivers a few weeks ago (Lucas Giolito etc.). With any luck, Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie will be healthier on the mound in 2024, and they'll add at least one free agent who can hit the occasional home run.

That would probably be enough to get them back over the hump.

San Diego Padres

It's a massive disappointment that San Diego didn't make the postseason this year, particularly while posting one of the 10 best run differentials in the majors.

And replacing Blake "presumed NL Cy Young winner" Snell and Josh "elite for three outs but don't even think about asking me for four outs" Hader as departing free agents won't be a walk in the park.

Still, it was never "2023 World Series or Bust" for the Padres. They were expensively constructed to win at least one title at some point in the 2023-28 window with the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish all signed to long-term deals.

They might want to get it done next year before Juan Soto reaches free agency, though.

Seattle Mariners

Let's keep this one short and sweet, yeah?

Aside from Teoscar Hernández and a back-up catcher (Tom Murphy), Seattle brings back everyone from the team that had one of the best records in the majors from July 1 onward. There's also a good chance it will get Robbie Ray back at some point next summer after he made just one start before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Heading into the season, the Mariners were one of the top 10 candidates to make the World Series. Should be the same again next March.