Hot Takes on Knicks' Roster and 2024 Title Hopes Ahead of NBA Season

2 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Hopes were sky-high when the Knicks brought RJ Barrett to the Big Apple as the No. 3 pick in 2019. Billed as a potential savior before ever breaking a sweat on the NBA hardwood, he held the hopes of the league's biggest market across his then-teenaged shoulders.



That was only four years ago, yet it may as well have been a lifetime. While Barrett has hardly been discarded, he is no longer the player tasked with carrying the club. He still plays a prominent role, sure, but he's forced to fend off any contenders for third billing behind Brunson and Julius Randle.



Despite being only 23 years old, Barrett feels like a known commodity—for better and worse. He can will his way to the rim just about whenever he wants, but his game has yet to branch out much into different areas. At this point, it's fair to wonder whether they even can as long as he's wearing blue and orange.



A wide-open floor could do wonders for his game, but New York's shooting struggles—which he factors into—prevent him from ever operating within optimal spacing. Drop him into a well-balanced offense, and he could have cleaner paths to the basket, likely upping his efficiency and perhaps widening passing lanes enough for him to probe them more often.

