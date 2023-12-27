Tyler Davis NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Clemson DL

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 300

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Has a nice get-off. Quick to react to the snap and accelerates off the ball well.

— Impressive strength at the point of attack. Has plenty of pop in his hands to stun offensive linemen and gain control of the block against the run.

— Hard to move with one-on-one base blocks as a run defender.

— Effective when slanting, as he keeps his feet moving on contact and uses his hands well to keep offensive linemen off his body and make tackles near the line scrimmage.

— Solid bull rush to collapse the pocket against guards with a weaker base.

NEGATIVES

— Has a long injury history. Missed several games between 2020 and 2022.

— Appears to have shorter arms, limiting how much extension he can get against offensive linemen. Lacks the ideal length as a whole for an NFL defensive tackle.

— Subpar uses of hands and athleticism will limit his effectiveness as a pass-rusher at the next level.

— Gets caught off-guard by down blocks and will get kicked inside.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Nov. 1, 2000

— 4-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2022 (Undisclosed, missed 2 games), 2021 (Torn bicep, missed 3 games), 2020 (MCL sprain, missed 2 games; Ankle, missed 3 games)

OVERALL

Tyler Davis is a good run defender whose strength at the point of attack stands out on film. He stuns offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage with impressive pop in his hands and can disrupt their path to the second level to help free up linebackers. He also keeps his feet moving on contact, making it hard to move him when he sees the block coming.

However, Davis does appear to have shorter arms, which limits how much extension he can get against offensive linemen and might be a bigger problem in the NFL. He's also undersized for the position. Clemson lists him at 6'2", so his measurements at the combine will be key to his evaluation.

Davis is an OK bull-rusher who can collapse the pocket against weaker guards, but he doesn't have the top-end power to win against stronger linemen. While he's flashed a couple of counter moves like a rip or swim off the bull rush, his subpar use of hands and athleticism limit his pass-rush arsenal.

Davis is likely going to be more of a two-down player in the NFL and will have to overcome some size limitations, but he can be a quality rotational interior defender as either a 3-technique in even fronts or a 4i-technique in odd fronts.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 74

POSITION RANK: DL9

PRO COMPARISON: Sheldon Day