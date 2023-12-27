JT Tuimoloau NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State EDGE

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 270

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good size and frame for an NFL defensive end.

— Against the run, he's quick to get his hands up and has some pop in his hands to get extension and set the edge against offensive tackles.

— Impressive upper-body strength to shed blocks.

— As a pass-rusher, his strength helps him collapse the pocket when bull-rushing against offensive tackles, and he has a solid spin move.

— Has a knack for sniffing out screens and quick passes, often getting his hands up at the line of scrimmage and batting passes or getting interceptions.

NEGATIVES

— Not a good athlete or quick-twitched, limiting his pass-rush arsenal.

— Accuracy and timing with his hands when rushing the passer is subpar; he's often late and misses, which allows offensive linemen to make the first significant contact.

— Lacks bend and balance to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

— Often late off the ball on running downs.

— Stands up out of his stance, causing him issues against double-teams and combo blocks from offensive tackles and tight ends.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born May 10, 2003

— 5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— No major injuries

OVERALL

JT Tuimoloau projects well as a traditional hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts. He has great size and can be a good run defender with his strength and physicality at the point of attack. Setting the edge is fairly easy for him, and he can get off blocks to make plays against the rushing attack.

The biggest issue with Tuimoloau is he hasn't shown a lot of athletic traits that can help him be a productive pass-rusher at the next level. He is solid with a bull rush and spin move, but he lacks twitch and bend to win around the edge consistently.

When offensive tackles are able to negate his bull rush, he doesn't have many counter moves—outside of an OK spin move—that he can win with. For example, Joe Alt and Notre Dame's offensive line were able to stonewall Tuimoloau at the line of scrimmage and kept him pretty quiet.

The best way the Buckeye can affect the passing game is with his unique ability to sniff out screens and quick passes, often getting his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage. He's even gotten two interceptions as a result of his instincts.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 36

POSITION RANK: EDGE6